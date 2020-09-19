Lawmaker promises APC befitting secretariat in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin, member representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, has promised a befitting party secretariat for the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Irepodun local government area of the state.

Ajuloopin made the promise in Omu-Aran, the headquarters of the local government, on Friday during an expanded meeting of the party.

The lawmaker said that irrespective of some of the challenges bedeviling the party either at ward, council or state level, it was still on the right path.

Ajuloopin harped on the need for party supremacy and admonished members not to relent in contributing their quota to the growth of the party.

He urged members to sustain their support for Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration in his bid to deliver on the party’s promises.

He reiterated commitment to the ideal of the party, adding that he would do his best to better the lots of the local government.

Ajuloopin called on all aspirants to remove desperation from their aspiration and support whoever emerged at the party’s primaries, saying the interest of the party should come first.

Mr Shuaib Olarewaju, an APC stalwart, urged all appointees from the local government to familiarise themselves with the structure at the grassroots as there had been complaints of inaccessibility.

He also appealed to the federal government to improve on its job creation so that people could reap more from President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.

Vanguard

