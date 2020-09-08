LASU students win grant, SME100AFRICA enterprising award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The duo of Veracruz Gbolahan and Dawodu Joshua, students of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, students have won the Kayode Alabi Leadership and Career Initiative, KLCI, boot camp grant and SME100AFRICA most enterprising young Nigeria award, respectively.

Gbolahan, a 400 Level Biology Education student, who doubled as the Coordinator for SDGsACT in the institution, won a N100,000 KLCI boot camp grant for providing the most innovative idea to solve educational problems in underserved communities in Nigeria.

Joshua, 400 level medical student, emerged winner of the Health & Skin Care category of SME100AFRICA as one of the most enterprising young Nigerians under the age of 25, contributing to sustainable healthcare through engagements in community outreaches and online health awareness in the country.

Gbolahan’s idea was adjudged the most innovative out of proposals submitted by 25 students from higher institutions in Nigeria in the four-weeks KLCI virtual boot camp, which took place throughout August.

His idea was the feasible creation of an offline edutech application, which will makes use of the wireless mesh network to teach and serve as resources for students and teachers in underserved communities in Nigeria and can be implemented during and post Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kayode Alabi Leadership and Career Initiative, KLCI, is a youth-led non-profit organisation that uses alternative education methods such as Education for Sustainable Development Programmes, Global Citizenship Education Workshops, Mentorship and Advocacy to provide teachers and secondary school students in underserved communities in Nigeria with essential life skills training needed for the workforce and future of works.

For Joshua, his initiative was declared top having got the highest votes. Other awardees included nine other young Nigerians, one of whom is the daughter of the Vice President, Kiki Osinbajo, in the Health & Skin Care category.

Nigeria’s 25 under-25 awards provides young entrepreneurs with a stipend, access to finance, 12-month incubation, one-on-one leadership coaching, and access to a diverse network of technical advisors, mentors, and potential investors for young entrepreneurs.

Nigeria’s under-25 incubator programme equips early-stage entrepreneurs with the support they need to transform audacious ideas into scalable and sustainable ventures.

The fifth edition of the award, which is supported by Airtel, Nescafe, AXA Mansard, Y-Naija, Bella Naija, Zinnovation sports, FCMB, and Jumia Travel held on August 29, virtually.

On his part, LASU Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun(SAN) on behalf of the university community, congratulated the winning duo.

