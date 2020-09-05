LASG receives 50 noise pollution complaints in 1 week

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), said it received over 50 noise pollution complaints within a week.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, in a statement on Friday, decried the upsurge in noise pollution across the state and the resultant environmental violations.

Fasawe said that due to the constant outcry over environmental noise, the agency had to embark on enforcement and sealed 15 hospitality facilities within seven days.

She decried the flagrant disobedience of some hospitality/leisure operators to environmental laws guiding their business operations.

”We responded to over 50 complaints on noise pollution and sealed 15 facilities after verification and confirmation of claims.

”This calls for caution and responsiveness on the part of all concerned. The issue of noise pollution has become a perennial problem that is posing a serious threat to the sanity, stability and peace of mind of victims.

”Reports received in recent times are mostly about earlier sealed and reopened facilities, indicating non adherence to rules and regulations by the sanctioned operators.

”Their short lived compliance is thereby pretentious and deceptive and shall be dealt with in accordance with the extant laws,” the general manager said.

She said that the facilities were sealed for violating the rights of residents to a peaceful environment.

Fasawe said that more zones had been created to avail residents the opportunity to report any environmental pollution in their areas.

