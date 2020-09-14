Land use charge: Ogun grants investors 50% discount

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State government has granted 50 percent to investors on all land use and amenities charges. This grace will be enjoyed by all investors who show up for payment on or before the end of September.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, stated that the Prince Dapo Abiodun led-government has put the mechanism in place to make it convenient for investors to pay their land use and amenity charges, barring in mind the harsh economy affecting many countries, as a result of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

It added that with the overall economic development of the state in mind and the need to further strengthen the existing relationship with various industries domiciled in the state, adding that the reduction was in good faith to ensure that the PPP agenda was built upon, as government alone cannot do the business of making the state a better place.

The statement noted that taxpayers who pay their Land Use and Amenities Charge between 1st and 31st of October, would be eligible to enjoy 25 per cent discount, while payment made between November 1st to 30th, 2020, would attract a 10 per cent discount, assuring that those who had already paid before the government made the decision would get their credit.

Payment according to the statement has been simplified for the convenience of business owners through the use of payment codes via the online platform, which could either be done through the use of the card, USSD, and internet banking.

To pay using the online platform, Business owners are to visit http://pay luac.ogunstate.gov.ng, enter their bills payment code and the payers’ contact details, click on make payment button, select card, USSD, or internet banking options to complete the payment.

The statement while adding that a payment receipt would be sent automatically by the REMITA platform, with a payment notification sent to the payer by the OGSG LUAC platform, added that on entering of the payers’ payment code, the discounted amount payable would on such bill be calculated automatically and displayed.

Business owners are advised to visit any bank branch of their choice nationwide to make their payment.

It could be recalled that the government had inaugurated the State Business Environment Council, to focus on sustainable reforms that would address challenges militating against Ease of Doing Business and limiting effective private sector participation of the State economy.

