Lala lands another XADO endorsement deal

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor-cum-movie producer, Muyideen Oladapo, popularly known, as Lala, has added another feather to his cap with a new endorsement deal.

Lala, during the week, bagged an endorsement deal with a fast-growing energy company, Optics Energy Limited, as he was unveiled as the face of the company’s new range of products, XADO at Lagos office of the company.

The actor who had just bagged an endorsement deal with Bstan Group as one of their Bstan Homes ambassadors appears to be having a good year.

The CEO of Optics Energy Limited, Mr Bayo Akinwunmi, said: “Lala was our choice from the get-go. The way he connects with the average Nigerian is not only impressive; it is appreciated and we are delighted to have him onboard as our brand ambassador. XADO ranges of products are to put vehicles’ engines back to their best functioning state. Mechanics all over Nigeria will have the opportunity to repair engines as fast and efficient as possible. So, we are confident that Lala’s brand will project our products.”

Speaking on the new deal. “Being the face of XADO is a win for all of us and I cannot wait to get on the road and show how mechanics how to change the narrative with the new nanotechnoloy products,” he said.

