Lai Muhammed denies endorsing Akinreti

The Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Hon. Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, has cleared the air on the report making rounds that the Hon. Minister, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, has endorsed the Chairman of NUJ Lagos Council, Qasim Akinreti, for a second term in office.

The word endorsed has been used as part of the caption of a photograph showing Akinreti holding his poster with Alhaji Lai Muhammed and shared on various platforms.

Segun Adeyemi, in a chat, said that the claim is a figment of the imagination of those peddling the story; they are just being economical with the truth.

This development does not speak well of the Nigeria Union of Journalist and its teeming respectable members.

No Minister or political office holder will get involved in the politics of a very vibrant Union like the NUJ, no one will take side with any candidate. This claim is very unfortunate.

In this electoral campaign, candidates need not drop the name of the Minister to canvass for votes or pass false information around. The Hon. Minister is a father to all and will always conduct himself in such manner as he has his integrity to protect.

The SA frowns at this unfortunate turn of event and warns Akinreti to stop dropping the name of the Hon. Minister of Information and Culture or else, the Ministry will have no other choice than to issue a formal statement to debunk the claim.

Vanguard News

