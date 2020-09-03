Lagos Safety Commission trains transporters to defeat COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Safety Commission has commenced the training of workers and stakeholders in the transport sector in the state to further defeat COVID-19.

Mr Lanre Mojola, Director-General of the commission, said this during the training titled, “Hygienic Management after the ease of COVID-19 lockdown” held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Also read:

Mojola said that transporters were being trained on personal and workplace safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that hazard identification, avoidance of drug and substance abuse, among other safety measures, were initiated by the state government.

He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had been able to manage the pandemic in spite all odds toward its gradual elimination.

The commission boss called on all members of the National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW) to utilise the advantage of the training and ensure the pandemic was defeated.

Mr Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, NURTW Chairman in Lagos State, urged members to complement government’s efforts by obeying laid down COVID-19 protocols.

Akinsanya advised members to continue maintaining social distancing in their vehicles, daily fumigation of vehicles, compulsory wearing of nose masks and positioning of handwashing equipment in strategic places in various motor parks.

He said that the pandemic was real and urged NURTW members to maintain all COVID-19 rules as specified by the Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control.

”Let us protect our lives, the pandemic is real. We urge transporters not to rest on their oars but ensure we defeat the pandemic totally,” he said.

Earlier, the facilitator, Mrs Adeola Adebowale, said that the government deemed it fit to educate the residents on the existence of the pandemic.

Adebowale stressed the need to follow all the laid down procedures to curb the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the safety training, which took place at the Ojota new garage and the Ikotun-Oshodi motor parks featured safety talks from officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

NAN also reports that the beneficiaries engaged in safety moments with members of the motor parts and distributed safety kits which contained bar soaps, sanitizers, dusters, nose masks among other safety items.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: