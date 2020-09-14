Lagos govt, Century Group urge professionals to embrace HSE culture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The Chief Executive Officer, Century Group, Ken Etete, has commended health and frontline workers for their services in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said this known at the weekend during the second edition of the Health and Safety Environment (HSE) summit with the theme “HSE IN OUR DNA: Recycling to Wealth”.

He disclosed that the virtual summit was a product of the foundation laid by the Government of Lagos State in keeping the state safe; a model which has encouraged his company to take HSE seriously.

His words: “The uncompromising standards of oil and gas, aviation and manufacturing industries have set the bar high and Century Group is proud to follow your footsteps.”

ALSO READ:

He adds that COVID-19 has caused tragic loss of lives and resources and emphasised the need to combat it through HSE.

He notes that collaborating with Lagos State and other partners has created awareness to spur a shift in HSE culture and practice within organisations.

He went on to say the summit aims to promote revenue-generating potentials of HSE for stakeholders to harness the best value available.

Ken recalled that with the help of Lagos State Safety Commission, National Safety Industry Council of Nigeria, his organisation was able to initiate and institute the maiden edition with the theme “HSE in our DNA: The Billionaire Lifestyle”.

He added: “This year, the focus is on the environment, which is in recognition and alignment with United Nations emphasis on climate change and general protection and bio-diversity.

“We are championing this course because we have researched and applied these standards in our operations and have reaped benefits.

“We want to encourage youths regardless of their discipline and educational background to equally recognize and embrace HSE practice as a revenue generating and employment opportunity.

“Century Group aspires to create opportunities that goes beyond rhetoric by genuinely giving people the tools for re-awakening and consciously take the right action of every circumstances in which HSE is considered.”

In the same vein, Commissioner of Health, Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, added Africa needs an urgent safety and development master plan and have a better way of planning their cities because of the intending demographic explosion.

He notes that the minimum requirement for a healthy waste management system is to reduce and re-use waste and have a clear way of segregating waste in their various forms.

“It is time to take stock, put in place strategic initiatives and backed with laws, guidelines policies and repercussions for people that will disobey the law irrespective of their status in the society,” he added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: