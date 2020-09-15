Lagos east by-election: I’ll give quality representation if elected ― Abiru

Kindly Share This Story:

Flags off campaign in Epe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressive Congress, APC, candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial by-election slated for October 31, 2020, Tokunbo Abiru has assured residents in the constituency not to disappoint them but live to expectations to justify the confidence reposed in him and give quality representation at the Senate if elected.

Abiru, a former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, made the promise on Monday, during the flag-off of his campaign in Epe area of the state.

The senatorial candidate, while addressing party members and residents, said he would serve the people with integrity and passion if elected.

He said he would make the welfare and empowerment of the people his priority and would work to ensure the completion of on-going projects in the senatorial district.

Abiru thanked party leaders and members for choosing him, saying he would work to justify the confidence reposed in him if given the opportunity to represent them.

“I promise to give quality representation and serve the people of Lagos East senatorial district.

“I will make the welfare and empowerment of the people my top priority and work towards ensuring the completion of all ongoing projects in the senatorial district.

“I will bring all of these to bear in the service of the people of the senatorial district,” he said.

Abiru said he had ascertained the bad state of Ikorodu-Epe Road and would work towards fixing of the road during his tenure in the senate.

Chief Kaoli Olusanya APC Vice -Chairman, Lagos East Senatorial District and Campaign Chairman, described Abiru as a great candidate.

He said the party had no doubt in Abiru’s ability to deliver democratic dividends to the people of the area if elected.

Olusanya charged the people of Epe to come out en masse on the election day to ensure victory for Abiru and the party.

Abiru later visited traditional rulers of Ijebu communities at their monthly meeting at Noforija area of Epe.

The monarchs including the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi and Oloja of Epe, Oba Kabiru Animashaun took turns to pray for the success of Abiru at the polls.

Abiru described monarchs as custodians of culture and values, promising to always carry them along in the service of the people of Lagos East.

The trio first point of call was the House of the chieftain of APC in Epe, the Apase of Epeland, High Chief Shakiru Akanni Seriki, aka Bamu.

Abiru, first of all, expressed appreciation to all the leaders and entire members of the party for their confidence in him, adding that he would justify the confidence reposed in him by representing them well at the upper Chamber.

“Let me assure all of us here that I, first of all, thank you for choosing me to represent you and I promise not to disappoint you and justify the confidence reposed in me by all and sundry”, Abiru said.

The campaign train also touched the Palace of the paramount ruler of Odo Naforija Kingdom, Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, to present the Senatorial candidate.

In his comment, the Paramount ruler emphasised that Abiru, is the right candidate for the Lagos East senatorial candidate, just as he expressed appreciation to the entire leaders of APC, especially, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for choosing the best and the right candidate for Lagos East Senatorial candidate.

He prayed that the candidate has been performing and now that he has been chosen, he prayed that he will continue to perform.

Coincidentally, the visit coincided with the monthly meeting of the Lagos East monarchs which gave all the monarchs present the opportunity of given royal blessing to the candidate.

He was also accompanied by APC former House of Assembly member, Segun Olulade, Igbogbo Baiyeku Council Chairman, Sesan Daini, among others.

