Lagos East 2020: Adebowale emerges as ADP candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), Sunday, elected a topmost management and development expert, Adebowale Jeff Johnson as its candidate for the forthcoming by-election, in Lagos East comprising Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Ikorodu and Shomolu.

Adebowale, a native of Ikorodu Lagos, was unanimously adopted with a voice vote, being the sole aspirant on the party’s platform, by over 100 delegates, from across the 5 Local government area of the Senatorial district.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the National Publicity Secretary of ADP, who was the Chairman electoral committee for the election, who conducted the election, noted that Adebowale has bright chances of winning the election.

He also said that ADP is not afraid to face the two other parties, APC that elected former CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr Tokunbo Aburi, and it’s former governorship candidate, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, who is running on the PDP platform.

Adelaja stated further that, the seamless way in which the party’s primary was conducted showed that ADP was a truly democratic party.

The election was conducted under a very friendly and peaceful atmosphere, monitored and supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The State Chairman of the party, Barrister Nasir Adewale Bolaji, also noted that ADP will go into the election with all seriousness, that its candidate will emerge as the next Senator for the district.

While the event was ongoing, some delegates from Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Ikorodu and Shomolu, while expressing their dissatisfaction over the slow pace of development in their senatorial district, lamented that all the previous Senators and other elected leaders, have not served them well. They further expressed disappointment over the bad state of education, transportation and others in the areas.

A particular delegate from Epe region stated that most of the elected officials, after the election, cut off access to them, which does not allow them to advise them on what is their problem.

In a swift reaction, Adebowale promised them that if voted into office, he won’t be far away from them, and would be ready to listen to their yearnings at all times.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: