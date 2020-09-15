Lagos community and Nigeria startups empowered by Dr Freeman Osonuga foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Freeman Osonuga Foundation also known as DFO Foundation led by the successful real estate entrepreneur and generous philanthropist, Dr. Freeman Osonuga donates food supplies and welfare materials to the underprivilege people in G Kappa Community, Ogombo, Lekki-Ajah Lagos and in the same vein gave seed funding to three Nigerian startups.

DFO Foundation originally known as Heal The World Foundation which he started in 2010 has made significant contributions to saving and improving lives of the less privileged across the country through charity outreaches, food and welfare donations, medical supplies, cash support, seed funding, and advocacy for the rights of the physically challenged. This for Dr. Freeman Osonuga is his active civic participation in improving the state of the country one community at a time.

This edition of the DFO Foundation community charity outreach empowered over a hundred households in G Kappa Community as a support program for the needy especially in this difficult time, as a result, the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy with its attendant effect on the livelihood of the vulnerable Nigerian citizens.

READ ALSO:

This humanitarian event had in attendance the Nigerian award-winning entertainer Iledare ‘Jaywon’ Juwonlo, the popular ‘This Year’ crooner who was more than happy to associate with the DFO Foundation in the incredible impact the non-profit organization is making to improve the lives of Nigerians. Jaywon when interviewed mentioned that his heart has always been for the socio-economic growth of the people and sees the need to collaborate with Dr. Freeman Osonuga in putting smiles on the faces of underserved Nigerians.

DFO Foundation also partnered with F2 Capital, an arm of FirstFounders Incorporated to disburse seed funding to three Nigerian startups namely Heritage Couture, T-Majestic Gifts & Surprises, and Tomi’s Collections. These seed fundings also come with one-year business mentorship and grooming of the selected entrepreneurs. FirstFounders is a Nigerian led digital entrepreneurship and fundraising agency helping local and global market build and incubate the next big digital startups to grow the digital economy.

According to Dr. Freeman Osonuga, this is just the beginning of bigger philanthropic work as he remains committed to improving the state of the nation in order to engender economic and social impact.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: