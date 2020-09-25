Lagos APC Ndigbo resolves leadership crisis, as Igbokwe remains leader

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The leadership of Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, led by its chairman, Tunde Balogun, has resolved the raging leadership tussle within the Ndigbo group in the party.

At a meeting convened to resolve the conflict between various splinter units led by Joe Igbokwe and Jude Idimogu, were the Igbo Vision, Igbo Coalition, South-East in APC, Igbo Mandate and Anioma Group.

The meeting was also attended by Eze Nwachukwu and Eze Okpotemba, Joe Igbokwe, Dr. Segun Mordi and Chief Akabueze, while Idimogu was absent.

ALSO READ:

The meeting resolved that Igbokwe remained the apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, while Idimogu is the deputy.

Balogun reiterated the supremacy of the party and the need to uphold and respect its decisions.

He, therefore, called for the unity of all Ndigbo in Lagos APC and the accommodation of all tendencies in their fold.

The party also called for total discipline among its members and commitment to its ideals.

Meanwhile, the proposed inauguration of the executive of state APC Ndigbo and coordinators earlier slated for Saturday, September 26, was called off.

Other party chieftains at the meeting were: Cardinal James Odunbaku, a GAC member; Lanre Ogunyemi, the state secretary; Seye Oladejo, state Publicity Secretary, and Mr. Ademola Sadiq, the legal adviser.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: