Labour raises alarm over violence against workers in Rivers

Plans peaceful protest Sept 8

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The organised labour on Thursday, raised the alarm over what it described as the birth of a new progeny of authoritarianism, industrial tyranny and state sponsored violence and terrorism against workers and citizens by Rivers State Government.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and his counterpart from the Trade Union Congress, TUC Quadri Olaleye at a joint press conference, said there was a F growing act of despotic rule in Rivers State under the administration and supervision of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The two labour leaders said that the unions have no other option than to embark on a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 8, 2020, adding that the protest was to draw the attention of the world to the infractions on workers and trade union rights in the state.

According to them, “This is to alert Nigerians on the birth of new progeny of authoritarianism, industrial tyranny and state sponsored violence and terrorism against workers and citizens by the Rivers State Government.

“The events of the past few weeks confirm to us and many right-thinking Nigerians that there is a full-fledged bloom of despotic rule in Rivers State under the administration and supervision of Mr. Nyesom Wike.

“The attack on the leaders of the NLC in Rivers State on Thursday, 27th August 2020 was only the tipping of a well calculated attempt by the Rivers State government to eviscerate, incarcerate and decimate the leadership of Labour in Rivers State. The grand design is to muzzle the voice of Rivers State workers who face a despicable industrial ordeal.

“Fellow citizens, Nigerian workers have never had it so bad under a state governor as Mr. Nyesom Wike who now sees himself as a demi-god. As the demi-god that he believes he is, Mr. Nyesom Wike has no scruples for the rule of law or basic standards of decency.

“He has arrogated and appropriated to himself the powers of both the executive, the judiciary, the legislative and the vicious powers of underground non-state operatives who openly identify themselves as thugs loyal to Mr. Wike.

“Nigerian workers are not cowed and will never be cowed by the cowardly actions of Mr. Nyesom Wike to cower our voices. Workers will never succumb to his scare tactics. We will continue to demand that the rights of our workers in the workplace, their safety, and the sanctity of their lives must be respected always both by government and private sector employers. We will never shirk from this sacred mandate.

“Nigerian workers under the aegis of NLC and TUC and our civil society allies in the discharge of our constitutional rights will embark on a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 8, 2020. The protest is to draw the attention of the world to the infractions on workers and trade union rights in Rivers State.”

