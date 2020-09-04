Kwara govt receives N148m looted funds from EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Government has received a bank draft for another N148,049,580:81 looted funds which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently recovered from some officials of the past administration.

According to the statement issued by governor’s Chief press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye to journalists in Ilorin on Friday morning, the money was received on Thursday on behalf of the state government by Commissioner for Finance and Planning Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi.

The commissioner reportedly commended the EFCC for its patriotic efforts to stamp out corruption and abuse of public office and assured that the money would be duly appropriated and deployed to serve the public that it is meant for.

The Ilorin Zonal Head of the EFCC Mr Oseni Kazeem had during a recent courtesy visit to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced the recovery of new loots for the government.

AbdulRazaq had in turn commended the anti-graft agency which he observed has continued to recover funds stolen from public treasury, saying the funds would be judiciously used including for social investment programmes of the administration.

The anti-graft agency had earlier made similar recoveries of public funds.

