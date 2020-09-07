Kwara FA urges committees to kick-start activities

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara Football Association (FA) has urged all its newly inaugurated committees to hold their inaugural meetings this week.

The FA Chairman, Malam Idris Musa, gave the advice on Monday in Ilorin, saying the FA expected all the committee members to kick-start efforts at developing and implementing systems and processes that would assist the body in the smooth running of football activities.

“I urge all concerned parties to liaise with the FA Secretary, Malam Kashim Agaka to fix time and date for the meetings where terms of references will be discussed,” he said in a statement by the FA’s spokesman, Bolaji Lawal.

Musa added that the operations of the committees were imperative for timely and efficient delivery of the mandate as contained in their appointment letters issued during the inauguration. (NAN)

