Kogi owned newspaper to begin publication in indigenous languages – Info Commissioner

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo has directed the state-owned Graphic newspapers to begin a four-page magazine in the four indigenous languages of Ebira, Igala, Yoruba and Hausa, saying the first edition should be out by next week.

Addressing the management and staff of the Kogi State Newspaper Corporation at its ultra-modern office complex in Lokoja, Monday, Fanwo said it is time Kogi began to protect her indigenous languages.

“As a people, as the centre of the nation and as the source of Nigeria, we cannot afford the erosion of our culture. Our generation-next must understand our languages and be proud of them.

“To this end, we urge the Management of The Graphic to commence the publication of a four-page pullout from next week, with each page dedicated to each of our main languages in the state.

“Apart from mulching our culture from the scorch of modernity; we owe the Governor who has given us the best Office Complex for any state-owned newspaper in Nigeria, the best of our efforts to move our information sector forward”.

He thanked the management and staff of the Corporation for standing firmly behind his drive to make Graphic the best in Nigeria, saying, “without your great support, we wont be where we are today”.

Both the Managing Director of the Corporation, Pastor Dayo Thomas and the Editor, Mr James Oyewole assured the Commissioner of the readiness of the Corporation to ensure a befitting Unity Magazine in line with the policy of the State Government on unity for prosperity.

