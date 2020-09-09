Kogi LG Polls: Election to hold December 12 – KOSIEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission, (KOSIEC), had announced that the Local government Election for the state will hold on 12th December 2020.

KOSIEC chairman, Maman Eri who made the announcement on Wednesday in Lokoja during a stakeholders meeting where he reeled out timetable for the council poll.

According to him, the governor had earlier in March this year gave the commission a marching order to conduct free, fair and credible elections to fill the political positions of the Chairmen and counsellors in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

The chairman said that the commission had put all necessary measures in place that would translate to the successful conduct of the all important assignment.

According to the timetable of the scheduled election, the programme has kicked off with the Wednesday announcement, to be followed by sensitisation tour to the 21 local government areas between 14th and 23rd September.

“Between 24th September and 2nd October, political parties would be expected to submit their forms while party primaries have been fixed between 6th October and 13th October.”

“19th October have been fixed for submission of forms at the SIEC headquarters while verification and documents is fixed for between October 27 and November 3rd.”

“Campaign starts 4th November and end on 10th day of December as the last day of campaign respectively” the chairman added.

