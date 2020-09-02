Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Wednesday restated his commitment to govern with the fear of God in the best interest of the people of the state.

Bello stated this at a reception organised for him in Lokoja on his return to the state after the Supreme Court judgement which reaffirmed his victory at the Nov. 16, 2019 governorship polls in Kogi.

The governor promised not to betray the people saying, “By the special grace of God we will not in any way betray the trust Kogi people reposed on us.

“We are going to lead with the utmost fear of God by putting you first before any other interest.”

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC), other leaders at the various levels and the entire people of the state for their support.

Bello said that he was not unaware of the enormity of the responsibility placed on him and his team through the mandate of the people.

“The responsibility given to us is enormous and we will take it with all the seriousness it deserves.

“We are not unaware that this victory is a test case and a stepping stone, it is a test of our leadership quality,” he said.

He said that the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari had groomed him to accept responsibility and not to betray the trust of the people.

Bello, however, used the occasion to stress the need for unity among the people of the state.

He said that his administration had demonstrated the unity of purpose and resolved to consolidate on it in the interest of the state.

He urged all citizens including those in other political parties to join hands with his administration in order to move the state forward.

The governor expressed optimism that the people of Kogi would appreciate his administration more at the end of their tenure.

