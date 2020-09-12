Killing of unarmed IPOB members hostile, inhumane — Nnamdi Nwokedi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Former Assistant Director of Mobilization, MASSOB and Current Director of Sports and Social Activities, IPOB Australia, Nnamdi Nwokedi has condemned the killing of members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra by security agencies.

The tragic incident, which led to the demise of some IPOB members, was said to have happened while they were in a prayer meeting in Emene area of Enugu State.

Criticizing the killings, Nwokedi said it was wrong for security operatives to open fire on defenseless civilians, adding that it is hostile

“I feel this is hostile, degrading and inhumane treatment meted to innocent and unarmed IPOB members who were merely going about their lawful businesses. I condemn the killings in all unequivocal terms and ask that Amnesty International investigate the killings. This shouldn’t go unpunished”.

Asked what can be done to avert a reoccurrence, he said: “We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to promptly set up a judicial panel of inquiry to determine the causes of the massacre in Enugu, and urge both the pro-Biafra agitators and security agencies to apply restraint, civility, professionalism and respect for human lives in all their activities. I commiserate with all the families that lost their loved ones in the latest bloodletting”.

Nwokedi also urged other IPOB members to continue to exercise their constituted rights of self-determination, stating that their movement is non-violent.

“My advice to my fellow IPOB members is to continue exercising their constituted rights of self-determination, rights to freedom of assembly, association and press. We are a non-violent movement peopled by group of persons whose aim is to be free. Keep the vision burning”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: