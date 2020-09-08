Killing of Christians: My response to Trump — Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, told the story on how he met President Donald Trump of United State, in the White House.

Speaking in Abuja at the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat of his second term, Buhari said he is the only African amongst the least developed countries that the President of the United States invited in the White House.

He said he was asked to explain why he is killing Christians in Nigeria.

“I believe I was about the only African amongst the least developed countries that the President of the United States invited and when I was in his office, only myself and himself, only God is a witness, he looked at me in the face and said, ‘Why are you killing Christians?’

“I wondered if it were you, I wondered how you will react. I hope what I was feeling inside did not betray me before him. So, I understood it.

“The problem between cattle-rearers and stagnant farmers, I know which is older than me, not to talk of him, because I think I’m a couple of years older than him, were happening. And there was climate change and population growth.

“I tried to explain to him that it has got nothing to do with ethnicity or religion. It is a cultural thing which respective leaderships failed the nation.”

