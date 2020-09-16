Kidnappers of ex-US Soldier demand N20m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The kidnappers of a retired United States of America Army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, have demanded a sum of N20 million as a ransom to facilitate his release.

Ijadare and one of his staff were abducted by gunmen on Tuesday at Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State, around 2:05 pm at his palm-oil producing factory located along Ijan-Ise road.

A man identified as a contractor with the factory was shot dead by the assailants during the broad day attack, contrary to the report that the person killed during the abduction was a youth corps member.

A member of Ijadare’s family confirmed to journalists via telephone, on Wednesday, that the abductors had contacted one of them and demanded such humungous amount as ransom.

“Yes, they contacted one of the family members this morning(Wednesday) and made that demand.

“Though, the matter had been reported to the police since life was involved and they are also doing their own bit to ensuring that the abductors are released in time”.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr.Sunday Abutu, said the command was not aware of any ransom being demanded by the kidnappers.

“We are not aware of any ransom being demanded by the abductors. But our men are in the bush combing everywhere to ensure his release.

“The police Commissioner, Mr Babatunde Mobayo had deployed different units of police operatives in the factory and the surrounding forests.

“We are assuring the people that the abductees will be released safe and sound and in good health and we appeal to the public to give us useful information that can help our men and other local hunters we are working with”.

The retired military man’s abduction came barely 48 hours after a Director with the Local Government Service Commission, Mr David Jejelowo was shot dead by assailants.

Jejelowo was killed at his residence at Igirigiri, Odo Ado area of Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

