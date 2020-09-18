Kidnappers free ex-US Army officer in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

After four days in captivity, a former officer of the United States Army and native of Ijan Ekiti in Ekiti, Mr Jide Ijadare, has been released by his abductors.

Ijadare was kidnapped about 2.05 p.m on Tuesday at his palm oil-producing factory on Tuesday alongside one of his staff.

A contractor working with the factory was also shot dead by the assailants.

Also read:

A family source told journalists that Ijadare regained freedom after paying the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

The source said the abductors had called few hours after the incident and demanded N20 million ransom.

“My brother was released this afternoon around 4.15 p.m and he has reunited with the family,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the victims had been freed

He, however, said that the police were not aware of any ransom being paid before the release.

“We are not aware of any ransom being paid.

” We believe he was released after the pressure the security agencies and local hunters had put on them by combing the surrounding bushes,” he said.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: