kidnapped Medical Doctor Regains freedom — NMA Chairman

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Senior Registrar in the Department of Paediatrics, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH.Dr Vivien Otu who was kidnapped last week in Calabar has regained her freedom after spending five days in the kidnapper’s den.

Even though details of her release was still sketchy Vanguard gathered that she regained freedom late Thursday night at about 9: 30 pm.

Confirming her release to Vanguard on telephone Thursday night, the Chairman Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, , Cross River State Chapter, Dr Innocent Abnag said they got information that she was released about 20 minutes ago.

“I got information that she was released 20 minutes ago, but we shall be meeting as a body to revisit the position we have earlier this week,” he said.

Recall that the Medical Association had raised the alarm over the state of security in Cross River, stressing that security was in an abysmal state in Cross River

They also urged President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on Security in Cross River adding that he should immediately give directives for mobilization of human and material resources to effectively curtail the increasing spate of insecurity within the state.

The Association said the recent situation in the state Capital and Cross River as a whole has deteriorated and was fast becoming irredeemable while withdrawing its services from all the facilities in the state including private hospitals, isolation centres amongst others since Saturday, August 29 until their member, Dr Vivien Otu was released.

