BBNaija: Kiddwaya will share N85m between Erica, charity if he wins – Dad, Terry Waya

Kiddwaya

By Emmanuel Okogba

Terry Waya, father of Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, will prevail on his son to give half of the money to Erica and the other half to charity if he wins.

Terry said this in a video interview with journalist, Dele Momodu on Tuesday when he was speaking on how he felt about Erica’s disqualification.

According to him, “Erica is a wonderful person. She is nice. Really it is not my business about what is happening between her and my son because I cannot force anybody on my son but to me as a human being, she is a wonderful person. She has a very good heart and really if my son should win this, I will make sure that he gives her half of his winning and the rest half to charity.”

Erica was disqualified for the following offences; pouring water on the Head of House bed in order to stop Prince, her deputy, from sleeping on it, peeping through the camera window and trying to confront the production team, threatening to kill Laycon outside the house and soliciting for votes while discussing with Kiddwaya.

Prior to this, she was already on two strikes, the implication being that just one more would send her packing from the reality TV show.

Watch the video below…

