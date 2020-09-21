Kenya orders probe of coronavirus-linked procurements, payments

Kindly Share This Story:

Kenya’s chief public prosecutor, Noordin Haji, has ordered a probe into $71 million in “irregular procurement” linked to the coronavirus by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Hard-pressed Kenyan hospital staff have staged strikes to highlight what they say are scandalous practices by the authority, which purchases medication and equipment for the nation’s public hospitals.

Three weeks ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked the national Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate contracts granted to influential figures, including politicians, without respect for rules of public procurement.

Its report was submitted Friday to the prosecutor, who concluded that “irregular procurement and fraudulent payments” had been made totalling 7.8 billion Kenyan shillings (around $71 million).

Haji then instructed senior prosecutors “to undertake an independent and comprehensive review of the file” within two weeks, he said.

The EACC probe has already led to the suspension of KEMSA head Jonah Manjari and supply director Charles Juma.

Several Kenyan businessmen have already been accused of siphoning off around $400 million worth of public funds destined to pay for medical equipment needed in the battle against Covid-19.

KEMSA’s overall coronavirus budget is not known.

The virus has infected at least 36,800 people in Kenya, which ranks 137 out of 180 countries on a corruption perception index compiled by the non-governmental organisation Transparency International.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: