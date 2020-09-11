Kegites’ holds anti-social vices campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

In order to promote the Kegites’ club international (a palm wine drinking club) activities in our society, the Hotel Du Shelter, Ojokoro Lagos, a subsidiary of Arowpet companies limited, will be organising a programme at the hotel every Thursday by 12pm.

According to the Managing Director of the hotel, Mrs Bose Daramola, she said the programme is aimed at creating better awareness against social vices in the society, keep the public away from drugs and rape.

“Drug addiction and rape is fast becoming a major problem in our society. Our society and state both need to take solid steps to prevent these vices”

“Many youths had cut short their dreams by getting involved in such vices. Some of the vices could lead to serious health disorder, including cancer while others unleash negative effects such as acute panic reaction, anxiety attacks, fear and loss of self control”

“No excuse can justify one’s indulgence in those vices. No matter the peer pressure, emotional challenge or psychology issues one may be facing, Kegite club international admonished you to say no to drugs, rape and other vices”

