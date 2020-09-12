Kebbi floods: Gov Bagudu orders immediate distribution of relief materials

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has directed immediate distribution of food, water and medication to flood-ravaged communities in Bagudu and Kende in the state.

Besides, the governor has ordered the urgent construction of additional toilets for the people sacked from their communities by the floods.

The governor gave the directive on while on a visit to commiserate with internally displaced persons whose houses and property were destroyed by the floods in several communities of Bagudo and Kende.

Governor Bagudu, who trekked a long distance to see for himself the extent of damage caused by the floods to private and facilities, also took time to console the displaced community members by interacting with them.

Bagudu was at Bagudo Kudu Primary School and Government Day Secondary School Kende where hundreds of IDPs including women and children are being temporarily sheltered by the government.

Addressing hundreds of flood victims at Bagudo Kudu Primary School, governor Bagudu commiserated with the victims over the terrible situation.

The governor said the state government would assist flood victims to rebuild their houses destroyed by the disasters.

Bafudu disclosed that the state would, however, relocate other victims who cannot rebuild their houses.

Bagudu said: “We are all concerned with your inevitable plight and President Muhammadu Buhari is sympathising with all of you.

“We are all in it together. It is a collective loss but the state government will do everything humanly possible to alleviate your suffering.

“You should all be patient and fervently prayerful. Although nothing will be enough to assuage the monumental loss occasioned by the incident, we will try our best to assist you to come back to your business of farming,” the governor said.

He said that the state government will strive to prevent the outbreak of waterborne and communicable diseases, just as he urged women to always boil water before drinking it.

He also directed the local government with women leaders to identify the special needs of women like domestic items, as well as other peculiar needs of women and children.

“We will strive to provide all your immediate needs, while arrangements are also on by SEMA and the local governments to provide your long term needs.

“These disasters are trials from the Almighty Allah, but, we will surmount these challenges with absolute prayers and patience,” Bagudu added.

A spokesperson of the victims, Hajiya Kulu Koshe, commended the Governor for the visit, saying that, the gesture was extremely consoling and heartwarming.

She enumerated some of the affected communities whose residents were taking refuge in the camp to include Soshiya, new and old, Tungar Baushe, Saki Jiki, Rani and Maizago, among others.

According to the woman, all their houses had been destroyed, while all their farmlands had been completely submerged.

During the sympathy visit, the governor had also inspected the two major federal government bridges, the Kende and Tugga bridges which are now at the verge of being submerged by the raging floods.

The flood has also rendered many community people homeless, while the general hospital, main market shops and many houses in Bagudo town are either in water or have collapsed.

The situation in Kende is also worse off; the floods have completely overtaken the town with the houses submerged in water and many people rendered homeless.

Many adjoining communities in Bagudo such as Saki Jiki, Tungar Zagga, Soshiya, Tungar Gyara, Tungar Himau, MarakeYuna baba da Karama, Tugga among others.

