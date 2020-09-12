Vanguard Logo

Kebbi Flood: Malami sympathises with victims

Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has commiserated with government and people of Kebbi State over the recent flood disaster that ravaged some local government areas across the state.

While commiserating with the victims of the devastating flood, Malami said the Federal Government is sympathetic to their plight and hardship as a result of the flood

The Minister, in a statement on Saturday by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu assured them of the Federal Government’s resolve to work closely with the State Government to provide immediate succour and palliatives to the victims.

He said the government has intensified more people-oriented initiatives programmes that will improve food production in the state and country at large preparatory to the dry season farming.

The statement further extends the Minister’s heartfelt condolence to the traditional leaders especially the Emirs of Gwandu, Argungu, Zuru and Yauri over the massive loss of property and death of their subjects due to the flood.

The Minister who was deeply touched by the disaster assured them that the Federal government will take all the necessary measures to forestall the future occurrences of the flood.

