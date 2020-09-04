Katsina to refund 208 intending pilgrims for 2019 Hajj

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Suleiman Kuki, Executive Secretary, Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB), says 208 out of 1,539 who deposited money for the 2019 Hajj pilgrimage would soon be refunded of their deposits.

Kuki said this on Friday that Katsina Governor, Bello Masari, had already given approval to that effect.

“I am happy to inform you that payment of refund to those who requested for their money is in progress at all the zonal pilgrims’ offices across the state.

“Similarly, the board has introduced a roll-over agreement to be filled by the intending pilgrims who willingly choose to leave their money against the 2020 Hajj,” he said.

Kuki stated that those who willingly left their deposits would be given top priority to perform the pilgrimage.

The chairman announced that the state pilgrim’s board was waiting for the guidelines for the commencement of the 2020 Hajj operations. (NAN)

