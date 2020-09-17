Kano woman allegedly clubbed 7-year old stepson to death

Kindly Share This Story:



The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Kano State, has arrested a 29-year-old housewife, Jamila Abubakar, over alleged murder of her stepson, Muhammad Bashir.

Mr Shehu Umar, NAPTIP Zonal Commander in charge of Kano State, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

Umar disclosed that the suspect was apprehended on Thursday after she beat her seven-year-old stepson to death at Tarauni Kasuwa area of Kano metropolis. He recalled that the Agency had invited the suspect over alleged child abuse after the deceased was rescued from the suspect in the past few months.

The Coordinator said: “We received information that the boy rescued few months ago was allegedly clubbed to death by his stepmother.

“On receiving the information, operatives of NAPTIP swung into action and arrested the suspect.”

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect confined the decease in a room without food when they left home for their daily engagements.

“The suspect was invited and the victim rescued by our team. The Agency provided shelter and medication to the victim before reuniting him with his father.

“The couple wrote an undertaking that the boy will not be confine again,” noting that they also promised to take care of the child protection and wellbeing when they set out for their normal businesses.”

Umar added that the case has been transferred to the Police Command in Kano for discrete investigation and prosecution.

