Kano to spend N4.66bn for feeding of boarding school students – Commissioner

Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sunusi Kiru, on Tuesday says the state government has earmarked the sum of N4.66 billion for feeding programme of its boarding school students in the state’s secondary schools.

Kiru who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in the state, said the primary school and students under it exchange programme in Niamey, Niger Republic were excluded in the arrangement.

The commissioner said that the amount was earmarked for the 2020/2021 academic year after the upward review of the feeding allowances per student to 1, 500 as against the former N1,300 price.

According to him, “We have secondary school boarding students and we give them feeding. And the N4.66bn is the cost for the year.

“So, this is the cost after review and due to the hike in foodstuff prices. We are also paying contractors (food vendors) for supplying the food.

“The old rate of the feeding allowance is 1,300 and now reviewed to 1,500 per student.

“This is excluding primary schools and our students under the exchange programme in Niamey, Niger Republic,” the Commissioner stated.

Kiru however urged principals to ensure ensure provision of quality meals to students, warning that government would not condone diversion of food items meant for the programme.

