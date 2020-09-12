Kano Police arrest two suspected killers of physiotherapist

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command says it have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a physiotherapist, Atiku Tijjani Shuaibu Rabo Ringim who was killed over a phone in the state.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna disclosed this to Vanguard on Saturday.

Vanguard recalls that the hoodlums last Thursday night at about 8pm allegedly attacked and killed Rabo Ringim while attempting to forcefully snatch away his phone.

The incident leading to the untimely death of Rabo Ringim, a staff with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital was said to have happened when he went to visit a friend around red bricks, along Gwarzo Road, Gwale local government area of the state.

DSP Haruna said the two suspects arrested in connection with the incident were helping the command with useful information that would lead to arrest of other culprits.

According to him, “We have arrested two suspects and they are providing us with useful information,” DSP Haruna however stated.

It was however gathered that the corpse of the deceased has since been buried, in Ringim local government, Jigawa State in accordance with Islamic rites.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: