Kano govt stocks medical stores with N500 million worth of drugs

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano state government has stocked its medical stores with drugs and other consumables worth over N500 million.

The items are to be distributed routinely to hospitals and community health centers in the state under the drug revolving scheme, the free maternal and child health programme, and other interventions.

The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this on Tuesday during an inspection of the 14 drug warehouses at the premises of the State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency, in the state capital.

“This administration is making a substantial investment in procuring and supplying drugs and medical consumables as part of a commitment to promoting the well-being of the people” he stated.

Ganduje was impressed that the inventory control and store management was ICT compliant, stressing that in addition to that, physical store monitoring was necessary to further prevent pilferage.

“I am happy that the security arrangement here is good and even though the stores’ administration is ICT compliant, it needs to be strengthened” he warned.

The governor also inspected a warehouse for storage of non-sensitive equipment procured for the state Cancer Center, expressing satisfaction that the setting is perfect.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim also stated “Currently, we have about N200 million worth of drugs and medical consumables under the DRF scheme alone and all our efforts are geared towards ensuring that our hospitals are serviced efficiently from this agency”.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Kano Drugs, and Medical Consumables Management Agency, Pharm. Hisham Imamuddeen told the governor that a warehouse was set aside for drugs and consumables donated by development partners.

“The COVID Commodity store is fully stocked and we work to ensure that everything in our stores is efficiently managed. We are also supporting some state governments to set up agencies like this”, he affirmed.

