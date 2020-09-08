Breaking News
Kano Court remands man, 35, in custody for allegedly raping teenage girl

By Bashir Bello

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Kano has on Tuesday remanded a 35-year-old carpenter, Balarabe Usaini in a correctional facility for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The Presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Muhammad Idris, ordered the remand of Usaini till 17th September when the case was adjourned for mention.

Usaini, was charged to court on a one-count charge of rape.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Pogu Lale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 4pm on July 29 at Unguwa Uku Kano where he had sexual canal knowledge of the girl.

Lale said the incident happened when the 12-year-old girl was sent on errand by her mother and on her way the defendant lured and deceived her into his house where he raped her.

However, the defendant denied committing the offence charged against him.

The presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Muhammad Idris, however, ordered that the defendant be remanded and that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

