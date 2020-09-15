Breaking News
Translate

Kano anti-drug taskforce intercepts, handovers 53kg hemp to NDLEA 

On 4:42 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:
Kano anti-drug taskforce intercepts, handovers 53kg hemp to NDLEA 
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano State Taskforce Committee on counterfeit drugs has intercepted 53.3kg of Indian hemp from some dealers in the state.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa while handing over substance to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA office in Kano on Tuesday.

He further said that the Taskforce has also intercepted fake and counterfeit drugs meant for distribution across Kano.

ALSO READ: NDLEA arraign syndicate for importing, exporting hard drugs

The commissioner was represented by the chairman of the Taskforce, Pharmacist Ghali Sule during the handing over of the intercepted items to the Kano Commandant of NDLEA.

Receiving the substances, the state commandant of the NDLEA, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, thanked the state Ministry of Health for it’s support and cooperation to the Agency.

Dr Ibrahim Abdul then called on all other stakeholders to put hands on deck for effective eradication of illicit drug abuse and trafficking considering the high percentage of Nigerians engulfed by the menace.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!