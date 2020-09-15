Breaking News
Translate

Kalu-led Southeast NASS APC caucus passes vote of confidence on Buni

On 9:44 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
I'm not behind anti-Kalu protest — Senator Ohabunwa
Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and members  of the National Assembly Southeast caucus elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on  Monday,  passed a vote of confidence on the interim National Caretaker Committee  led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Kalu arrived at the national headquarters of the ruling party alongside other members of the caucus and  proceeded to the office of the National Secretary of the Committee, James Akpan Udoedehe for a brief meeting before heading to the official residence of the Yobe Governor.

Kalu had during the meeting extolled the leadership qualities of the Mala Buni led committee , the Chief Whip also called on  Buni to promote transparency in the party’s activities.

He said: ”We need more openness in the party, inorder to promote transparency within the party because once the party has transparency in operating in all their activities , things would be easier.

READ ALSO: 2023: At no time did I say Igbo will never be President — Yerima

“It is easier to win election with popular candidates . It is  difficult to win elections when people are imposed . We should avoid imposition of candidates. You are a very experienced party administrator and Governor of the state and you are also very experienced in handling party matters . The caucus of the Southeast APC want to congratulate you , to enjoin other party members and to reassure you that we are going to work with you.

“We believe that with your honest leadership , the party will go to further heights . How I wish you are not the Governor of a state , we shall not be looking for another National Chairman because we have trust in you and I know you very well and even your  capabilities.”

Also speaking, Chief Whip of the House of Representatives,  Nkeiru Onyejeohca, advocated for the  inclusion of women in the party’s activities and elective  positions.

She said:”We are going to embark on constitutional review and I want you yo use your office to ensure that you  carry everyone along because there is no way we can continue living the way we are living.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!