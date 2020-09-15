Kalu-led Southeast NASS APC caucus passes vote of confidence on Buni

Kindly Share This Story:

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and members of the National Assembly Southeast caucus elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, passed a vote of confidence on the interim National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Kalu arrived at the national headquarters of the ruling party alongside other members of the caucus and proceeded to the office of the National Secretary of the Committee, James Akpan Udoedehe for a brief meeting before heading to the official residence of the Yobe Governor.

Kalu had during the meeting extolled the leadership qualities of the Mala Buni led committee , the Chief Whip also called on Buni to promote transparency in the party’s activities.

He said: ”We need more openness in the party, inorder to promote transparency within the party because once the party has transparency in operating in all their activities , things would be easier.

READ ALSO:

“It is easier to win election with popular candidates . It is difficult to win elections when people are imposed . We should avoid imposition of candidates. You are a very experienced party administrator and Governor of the state and you are also very experienced in handling party matters . The caucus of the Southeast APC want to congratulate you , to enjoin other party members and to reassure you that we are going to work with you.

“We believe that with your honest leadership , the party will go to further heights . How I wish you are not the Governor of a state , we shall not be looking for another National Chairman because we have trust in you and I know you very well and even your capabilities.”

Also speaking, Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkeiru Onyejeohca, advocated for the inclusion of women in the party’s activities and elective positions.

She said:”We are going to embark on constitutional review and I want you yo use your office to ensure that you carry everyone along because there is no way we can continue living the way we are living.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: