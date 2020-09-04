Kaduna spent billions in 5 years on security – Gov El-Rufai

Kindly Share This Story:

…Tasks 22 Christian, Muslim leaders on peace

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

In the last five years, Kaduna State has spent billions to support, equip and sustain federal security agencies to provide peace in the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who disclosed this yesterday, however, observed that these were resources that could be better applied for investment in reducing the human and physical infrastructure deficits the state suffers.

While addressing 22 senior Christian and Muslim clerics at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, yesterday, El-Rufai said diversity of faith should not be a reason for division and violent conflict.

The governor on the occasion, inaugurated the House of Kaduna family as leaders of faith unite for peace, a platform designed for leaders of faith to dialogue, interact and assume collective responsibility for messages that assist people of faith to live up to the highest ideals of our two main religions as peaceful, law abiding citizens.

The Muslim and Christian leaders from across Kaduna State, called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that were unbecoming of their faith and embrace peace instead.

READ ALSO:

The event was organised by the Kaduna State Peace Commission which will be the secretariat of the House of Kaduna Family.

He said: “The decision to gather leaders of faith in a joint endeavour for peace and harmony in our state reflects our belief that religion does not have to divide.

“The diversity of faith can be a vehicle for unity when adherents respect the right of every human being to life, liberty and livelihood, as creatures of God,” he said.

The governor sought the support of the leaders in ensuring that the conduct of people more closely mirrored the message of peace and compassion in the major religions.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: