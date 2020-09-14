Kaduna: Sabon Gari LG bans illegal sales of alcohol

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Henceforth, anyone caught selling alcoholic drink or operating beer parlour business in Sabo Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna without a licence, will be penalised.

The Sabon Gari Local government Council of Kaduna state insisted that the Council’s decision to ban sells of beer and other fermented drinks by unlicensed operators in the area was irreversible.

On the 10th of June, 2020 the Council had enacted laws that sanctioned all unlicensed beer Centers from operating in the area.

According to the LG, the recent court action by some operators and Kaduna state Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, will not make any significant impact to force the council to reverse its decision.”

Alhaji Mohammed Usman, the Council’s chairman, told Journalists that the by-laws were inconsonance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the laws of Kaduna state that regulated the Storage, Distribution, Marketing and sale of liquor and spirits enacted on 29 May 2019 section 5&8

According to him, the by-law enacted was deliberately misinterpreted by some Nigerians and organizations in order to create confusions.

“` The storage, Distribution, Marketing and Sale of liquor and spirit shall be carried out under a license issued by the appropriate authority in compliance with the condition of the license’’.

“ Overt sells or displays liquor and/ or sprit in a place other than a licensed facility or other place approved by law commit an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment to a term or not less than( 3) years or fine of not less than two hundred and fifty thousand Naira only(250,000)’’ he quoted the law.

He said the recent court action by some operators and Kaduna state Christian Association of Nigeria CAN will not make any significant impact to force the council to reverse its decision.”

Usman said the Council derived the powers to make the by-law on this matter from section 11 of the same law which clearly stated that

“ The appropriate license authority may make Regulations regarding licenses issue under this law including the prescription of conditions attached to the licenses and generally for the purpose of given effect to the provisions of this law’’.

“ We have consulted all religious groups including CAN and they appeared at the public hearing before enacting the law, We have also asked then to register with us they refused, so why pretending ignorance?’“

“ It appears that all liquor sellers in Sabon Gari did not have license to sell or store beer as provided by law’’.

The chairman said the Council would not succumb to any threat or pressure by few groups to compromised law of the land and therefore appealed to residents to be law-abiding.

Reacting on the demolition of some beer Centers, Usman said,“ the demolition was carried out by Kaduna state Urban Development Authority KASUPDA who has that mandate not our Council’’.

He expressed displeasure on the way and manner Council’s action was always misinterpreted as religious, tribal and ethnic inclined.

“Of course, Sabon Gari Local government is the third most cosmopolitan area in Kaduna state but is not enough to allow every business to be conducted without Order“.

He said the Council had already briefed Governor Nasiru Ahmed El- Rufai on the issue and he endorsed the position and the enforcement of the by law.

According to him, democracy was meant to serve the majority and the majority of people in Sabon Gari were happy with the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria

