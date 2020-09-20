Kaduna makes budgetary allocation to fight rape,sex crimes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Besides the recently gazetted amendment of the penal code law on rape; there are also budgetary allocations towards fighting sex and gender-based violence, SGBV, in Kaduna state, wife of the governor, Hajya Ummi El-Rufa’i has said.

She said at the weekend, that government would be revamping the SARCs and ensuring free services to survivors; Providing all the necessary personnel and making provisions to set up the Forensic Centre to fast track investigations and preservation of sufficient evidence.

Hajiya Ummi explained that “Governor Nasir El-Rufai and I convened a meeting flanked by some of the members of the KDSG executive council to discuss with key SGBV actors and development partners, with the aim of ensuring effective collaboration and synergy among all role officers players in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Kaduna State.”

“He expressed his worry over the rising cases of SGBV and also his concerns on the need to have synergy among all key actors in fighting it. Highlighting the deep commitment of the KDSG, the Governor explained that: Besides the recently gazetted amendment of the penal code law on rape; there are also budgetary allocations towards fighting SGBV.

Revamping the SARCs and ensuring free services to survivors; Providing all the necessary personnel and making provisions to set up the Forensic Centre to fast track investigations and preservation of sufficient evidence.”

“The Governor has urged the CSOs especially those in the field to Work together without competition or rivalry with one another, Refrain from inconclusive publicity and ensure to work in a way to protect survivors, not publicize them. Ultimately push for final convictions in order to claim and publicize their successes and efforts in the fight.”

“The Governor has also assured CSOs that they shall be evaluated based on performance and those who adhere to the guidelines successfully shall be given grants by the government.”

The governor’s wife commended the MHSSD for their work on SGBV and appreciated the UNFPA is the lead UN agency on GBV for all the technical/financial support and guidance that is always given to Kaduna State.

“UNICEF has also joined us in sensitization and training of judges among other things lined up. I expressed deep appreciation and commendation to our highly valued CSOs whose efforts complement and add to the success of the government in the fight against SGBV.I urged them to shun divisive differences and personal interests and cooperate to work as one large team that is strategically fighting SGBV for the people of Kaduna state.

I finally implored them to strictly adhere to the ethics and professionalism required in the handling and reporting of cases to ensure the absolute concealment of the identities, addresses and families of survivors for their own protection and mitigation of stigma.”

‘It is absolutely imperative to appreciate all the key actors for their commitment within their various capacities and efforts towards fighting SGBV in the state,” she stated.

