Kindly Share This Story:

The UK Government says it has appointed Llewellyn-Jones, Order of the British Empire (OBE ) as the new British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ndidiamaka Eze, Press and Public Affairs Officer, British Deputy High Commission, Lagos, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

Eze said that Llewellyn-Jones was an experienced diplomat, who had worked in different parts of the world, including Nigeria.

She said that he took over from Ms Harriet Thompson, who recently concluded four years as DHC in Abuja and Lagos.

The public affairs officer said that Llewellyn-Jones would be focusing his time and energy on supporting trade, investment and development in Nigeria.

According to her, the newly-appointed DHC will also focus on growing the commercial links between the UK and Nigeria.

Eze said that Llewellyn-Jones previously worked at the British High Commission in Abuja as a Political Counsellor from July 2014 to July 2017.

She said that he was most recently Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa from August 2017 to August 2020, where he worked to support trade and investment.

“Prior to that, he was the British High Commissioner to Rwanda from 2011 – 2014.

“Throughout his career, Llewellyn-Jones has held a range of responsibilities including, leading UK policy to prevent dangerous climate change and also supported UK agencies tackling organised crime.

READ ALSO:

“He served as the Deputy Head of the Climate Change and Energy Group at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2009 to 2010, and the Head of the Third Country Relations Team at the UK Home Office in 2006.

“Llewellyn-Jones worked in Brussels as the UK’s Permanent Representation to the EU for four and a half years, and has led the UK delegation at a number of EU and UN senior multilateral meetings,’’ Eze said.

According to her, Llewellyn-Jones was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty, the Queen in 2009 for his service to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office).

The statement said that Ben is married to Laura and together they have two young children.

It also said that he enjoys sport, ranging from rugby, football to boxing and also likes spending time with his family.

The new DHC and his family are looking forward to their second stay in Nigeria.

Commenting, Ben Llewellyn-Jones said: “It is great to be back in Nigeria and I am very excited about this new role.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my three years in Abuja, and I know that Lagos will be a fantastic place to live and work.

“I am looking forward to reconnecting with old friends, making new ones and doing all I can to support trade, investment and development in Nigeria, ” he said.(NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: