Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

JUST IN: FG receives Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

On 2:32 pmIn Coronavirus Updates, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
JUST IN: FG receives Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin.

In a statement on Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, the Russian envoy made the delivery during a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Madagascar herb not cure for COVID-19, FG declares

Recall that the World Health Organisation, WHO, had said it would review the effectiveness of the vaccine when Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, said they had approved a vaccine offering “sustainable immunity”.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health’s statement entitled ‘Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Alexey L. Shebarshin on courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Health Ministers, Russian-made COVID-19 Vaccine finally here’, Ehanire “quickly referred” to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, and others for review.

Details coming.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!