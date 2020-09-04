JUST IN: FG receives Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin.

In a statement on Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, the Russian envoy made the delivery during a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

Recall that the World Health Organisation, WHO, had said it would review the effectiveness of the vaccine when Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, said they had approved a vaccine offering “sustainable immunity”.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health’s statement entitled ‘Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Alexey L. Shebarshin on courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Health Ministers, Russian-made COVID-19 Vaccine finally here’, Ehanire “quickly referred” to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, and others for review.

