Just in: Buhari sends senior officials to Zaria for Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris’s burial

The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, on Sunday afternoon led a group of Ministers and senior government officials to Zaria to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the burial of the Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

On the delegation were the ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Environment, Dr. Mahmud Mohammed and that of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika. Also on the delegation was the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The team was received on arrival at the School of Aviation in Zaria by a Kaduna State delegation led by the Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i.

Conveying the condolences of the President, the Chief Staff said the late Emir had paid his dues to the nation. He said his enviable roles in nation-building and the unification of Nigerians will never be forgotten.

In his response, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i said the people of Kaduna State have lost a caring father. He thanked President Buhari for sending a powerful delegation to the burial ceremonies.

