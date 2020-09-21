Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Just in: Buhari, Buni, Ganduje meet in Aso Rock

On 7:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
FG declares JOHESU strike unnecessary
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mai Mala Buni and Governor Abdallah Ganduje of Kano State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Ganduje was Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee for the just concluded Edo governorship election which was won by the incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s standard bearer.

Although the meeting was described as private, it may not be unconnected to the Edo governorship election.

READ ALSO: Edo Poll: APC supporters commend Buhari for providing level playing field

The APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, who is also the governor of Yobe State and Ganduje were seen departing the president’s office using a route to deliberately avoid State House reporters.

Recall that Ganduje and his Imo state counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, spent the weekend in Benin City as they hoped to oversee the victory of the APC in the poll.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!