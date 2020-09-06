Journalist urges Buhari to apologise to Nigerians, resign

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to apologize to Nigerians and tender his resignation letter over alleged failed promises to the electorate.

Journalist and Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, has accused the President Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government of being incapable of making Nigeria work.

He said the incumbent government has done nothing more than increase the frustration of Nigerians with policies and actions that were adverse to sustainable development and good governance.

Iteveh also called on President Buhari to apologize to Nigerians for promising a direct opposite of his current actions and to tender his resignation.

According to him, Nigeria has not faired worse than now, since its nascent Democracy which took off in 1999.

His words, “Today, we are witnessing a hike in fuel pump price, a further plunge of Naira’s value, inflation, heightened insecurity, a hike in utility bills. Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari has all the features of a failed state.”

“Nigerians are facing these plights in the face of a global pandemic that almost incapacitated the world. The decision of the government reeks of insensitivity. The government has not fulfilled any of its campaign promises made to Nigerians. Buhari should seriously consider his resignation. Nigerians need an apology”, he stressed.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: