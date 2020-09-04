Jigawa Flood Disaster: Buhari directs NEMA to provide relief to victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other relevant government agencies to urgently provide humanitarian supplies to victims of flood disaster in Jigawa State.

The President also assured families affected by the flooding in several communities of the state of timely support from the Federal Government.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement, “Commiserating with families who lost loved ones, farmlands means of livelihood and property in the ravaging floods in the State, the President directs the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to urgently assess the situation in the affected areas with a view to providing the needed humanitarian supplies.

“President Buhari, while commending the prompt response by the Jigawa State government, expresses solidarity with them during this difficult time, assuring of the readiness of the Federal Government to deploy the much-needed assistance as required.

” The President would continue to follow very closely reports of flood situation across the country, and ensure that relevant Federal agencies are well prepared to respond to such disasters and mitigate associated risks.”

