Jibrin, PDP BoT chair, condemns alleged siege on Wike’s hotel

On 4:39 pmIn Newsby
By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, yesterday, condemned the alleged take over of Westend Hotel, Benin City, where Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is staying to monitor the Edo state governorship election.

Following quickly on the heels of Prince Uche Secondus in the condemnation, Senator Jibrin said Wike as chairman of the PDP governorship campaign council has every right to remain in Benin as his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje has been in the past few days.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday, the BoT chair said “It is very unfortunate that the hotel accommodating PDP Edo national campaign chairman and other PDP governors including national campaign committee members was condoned off by some security agencies.

“The rule must be one and not selective leaving only APC governors to be moving very freely. Wike being the PDP national campaign chairman and all his committee members must be left alone and free to remain in Benin until the end of the election.

“I enjoin all voters to be peaceful and abide by the rules and regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The PDP will like to see free, fair, and transparent election conducted In Edo state, not fighting, killings, and destruction of properties.

“As the BoT chairman, I wish all Edo people peaceful and successful election, and please,  allow the winner to emerge peacefully.”

