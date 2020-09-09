Jhehlah sets standards with ‘Short Skirt’ video release

Kindly Share This Story:

Burgeoning Afro-pop singer, King Kennedy Oliver aka Jhehlah has followed up the release of his exciting debut single ‘Short Skirt’ with a brand new video for the track which is gradually getting appreciable airplay.

The new video which was directed by Mike Static with a catchy storyline by Wolfpack Muziic features Jhehlah, and a curvy Hispanic video vixen that first appears in the clip as a delivery girl but later transforms (in Jhehlah’s imagination) into a sexy lady clad in a body hugging short dress.

Bedazzled by her curvy nature, Jhehlah is forced to sing his lungs out to the lady who seems to have stolen his heart but the talented singer was also not looking bad himself in the music video which is set to announce his brand to the listening and watching audience.

Jhehlah is also upbeat about the new video which however has a tangy twist to it, as he (Jhehlah) was forced back to earth by the delivery lady who jolted him into penning his signature on her writing pad after taking delivery of the package she delivered to him.

When asked about what music fans should expect from his new single ‘Short Skirt’ Jhehlah replied thus; “My new single ‘Short Skirt’ is a new vibe with a new spirit that I am trying to introduce into the music industry and I think Nigerians and music fans across the globe should pay attention and take note of my sound texture. I am trying to infuse a new vibe and new wave with my talent with this new track which is a forerunner of several other quality songs that I have in my kitty.

“The music industry moving forward would not have enough of me and that is why music listeners, buffs and critics alike need to pay attention to what I have to offer them musically.

“Music fans should expect ‘Jhehlah music’ which I tag my kind of songs because they are waxed by me, yours sincerely, Jhehlah. The sky for me musically is not the limit, it is my starting point,” he noted.

