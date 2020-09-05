Breaking News
Jarigbo Agom emerges winnner of PDP Primary for C/River North Senatorial Election

On 3:14 pm
Jarigbo Agom

The incumbent House of Representative Member Representing Ogoja Federal Constituency, Hon. Jarigbo Agom has emerged the winner of the keenly contested Cross River North PDP Senatorial Primary.

Agom defeated four other contestants.

Honourable Jarigbe Agom scored 381 votes to beat his closest challenger Stephen Odey who scored 71 votes.

INEC Monitoring Team from Abuja and Members of PDP congress Committee observed the process which had large delegates turn out.

