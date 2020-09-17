Ja’afara Amhed commends Ayade for transforming Calabar Correctional service facility

Kindly Share This Story:

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service Ja’afara Amhed has thanked Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for the swift intervention at the Correctional service facility in calabar; intervention he described as a digital transformation.

The comptroller General who spoke through the newly posted Head of the Correctional service in Cross River Sir T. Dankaro said that the service has not witness such a swift response and support from a state to sustain criminal justice during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The state Comptroller who led the Commissioner For Health Dr Betta Edu through the new male and female Isolation center within the correctional facility reported that since March criminals try that were not admitted into the correctional facility due to the pandemic can now be admitted following the state Government’s intervention.

“We had genuine pressure from the various security agencies to move criminals from their small cells to this place but that couldn’t happen because we had no place to isolate them” However within an hour of making a request to the Governor of Cross River State through the very active dynamic commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, the transformation took place. We can’t thank his Excellency enough. We plead that this be extended to all the other facilities in the state”.

On Her Part Dr Betta Edu the Commissioner for Health and Chairman COVID -19 response Taskforce said she will relay the message to the Governor of the state. She said COVID -19 should not obstruct criminal justice while noting that a sample collection center with testing service is now available for them there to screen all new inmates, as the complete Isolation center for male and females separated is now functional.

She assured the the Comptroller General of Governor Ben Ayade’s support to improve criminal justice system in the state, by making it more efficient so as to deter criminals from proliferating in society

