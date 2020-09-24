Breaking News
Translate

Iwobi scores as Everton thump Fleetwood 5-2

On 1:07 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Everton, Iwobi
Everton’s Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi celebrates after he scores his team’s third goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Fleetwood Town and Everton at Highbury Stadium in Fleetwood, north west England, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by Dave Thompson / POOL / AFP) 

Everton continued their fine start to the season with a 5-2 win at League One Fleetwood despite two howlers from England number one goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men looked to be cruising into the last 16 when Richarlison’s double gave them a deserved 2-0 half-time lead.

However, Pickford’s attempted clearance was charged down for Mark Duffy to pull a goal back.

ALSO READ: Lampard banks on Mendy to mend Chelsea’s goalkeeping problems

Alex Iwobi restored Everton’s two-goal advantage before another Pickford mistake gave Joey Barton’s men life again as he flapped Callum Camps’s shot into his own goal.

Goals from Bernard and Moise Kean finally ended the tie as a contest, but Pickford’s place for both Ancelotti and Gareth Southgate will come under increased scrutiny in the coming weeks.

“When we concede a goal, we are always frustrated,” said Ancelotti on Pickford’s performance.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!