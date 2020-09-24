Iwobi scores as Everton thump Fleetwood 5-2

Kindly Share This Story:

Everton continued their fine start to the season with a 5-2 win at League One Fleetwood despite two howlers from England number one goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men looked to be cruising into the last 16 when Richarlison’s double gave them a deserved 2-0 half-time lead.

However, Pickford’s attempted clearance was charged down for Mark Duffy to pull a goal back.

Alex Iwobi restored Everton’s two-goal advantage before another Pickford mistake gave Joey Barton’s men life again as he flapped Callum Camps’s shot into his own goal.

Goals from Bernard and Moise Kean finally ended the tie as a contest, but Pickford’s place for both Ancelotti and Gareth Southgate will come under increased scrutiny in the coming weeks.

“When we concede a goal, we are always frustrated,” said Ancelotti on Pickford’s performance.

